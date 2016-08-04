LONDON London police said three people had been discharged from hospital after a man with suspected mental health issues went on the rampage with a knife in an attack which police said could be linked to terrorism.

One woman was killed and five people were injured in the attack, which took place late on Wednesday evening.

"Two people who were injured in the Russell Square incident remain in hospital. Three others have been discharged," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

