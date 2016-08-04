UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
LONDON London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday the safety of Londoners was his top priority and the public should remain calm and vigilant after a knife attack in central London.
One woman was killed and five others injured by a man with suspected mental health issues who went on the rampage with a knife in central London late on Wednesday, an attack police said could be linked to terrorism.
"The safety of all Londoners is my number one priority," Khan said in a statement.
"I urge all Londoners to remain calm and vigilant. Please report anything suspicious to the police. We all have a vital role to play as eyes and ears for our police and security services and in helping to ensure London is protected."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union is expected to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny, which started on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers' attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.