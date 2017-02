Armed police officers patrol at the scene of a knife attack in Russell Square in London, Britain August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

OSLO Norway police said on Thursday they have been told a 19-year old Norwegian national is suspected of homicide following a knife attack in central London.

A woman from the United States was killed by a man with suspected mental health issues who went on the rampage with a knife in London, police said on Thursday, adding there was no evidence to suggest the attack was terrorism-related.

