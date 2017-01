A bouquet of flowers and a French flag is seen as people pay tribute near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Nice airport is being evacuated after an unattended bag was discovered at Terminal 1, an airport official said.

The official said it was a precautionary measure following the attack on the beach front Thursday night that left at least 84 people dead and dozens injured.

