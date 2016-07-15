Flowers placed to pay tribute to the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice are seen in front of a military armoured vehicle at the French embassy in Rome, Italy, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON British police are reviewing security plans for large public events next week following an attack during a fireworks show in the French city of Nice, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

"The police are looking at the security situation and are reviewing security around large public events taking place in the UK over the next seven days," she told reporters.

"That's the prudent, cautious, right thing to do in this sort of situation."

Britain's emergency committee met on Friday to discuss its response to the attack in Nice where a gunman killed more than 80 people by driving a heavy truck at high speed into a crowd gathered to watch a Bastille Day celebration.

May's spokeswoman said a small number of British nationals had been injured in the attack.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)