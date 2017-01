Bullet imacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS French investigators have not yet established whether the truck driver who killed at least 84 people by ploughing through a crowd in Nice late on Thursday was inspired by jihadist messages, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

"We have an individual who was not known to intelligence services for activities linked to radical Islam," Cazeneuve told broadcaster TF1.

Asked if he could confirm the attacker's motives were linked to jihadism, he said: "No".

