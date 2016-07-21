Bouquets of flowers form a queue along the Promenade des Anglais after people collected them from makeshift memorials to the victims of the truck attack in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

PARIS Five people held for questioning over the Bastille day attack in the southern French city of Nice will appear in court on Thursday and could be placed under formal investigation, a judicial source said.

The suspects have already been transferred from the custody of the French anti-terrorism unit SDAT to the Paris court where they could be charged, the source said.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack by 31 year-old Tunisian driver Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel who rammed his truck into a crowd of Bastille day revellers, killing at least 84 .

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)