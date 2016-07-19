BERLIN A German teacher from Berlin and two of her pupils were among the victims of last week's truck attack in the French resort of Nice that killed 84 people, Germany's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

"Our fears have unfortunately now become a sad certainty: in the terrible attack that took place in Nice last week, a female teacher and two of her female pupils from Berlin lost their lives," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.

He added that another female pupil had been injured and was being treated. Her life was not in danger, Steinmeier said.

The ministry did not identify the victims.

