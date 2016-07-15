An electronic board displays ''Je suis Nice'' in honor of the victims of the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice, outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Interpol on Friday said it had deployed an incident response team to Nice where a gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck drove it at a crowd and killed at least 84 people.

The France-based international police organisation said the team included terrorism and information specialists who would carry out real-time checks against its global databases.

President Francois Hollande said the attack was without doubt a terrorist act.

The team also includes identification expertise to assist with the global coordination of so-called ante-mortem data collection to help with the identification process of victims, Interpol said.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by John Irish)