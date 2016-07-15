LONDON London's mayor said on Friday the city's security measures would be reviewed after a gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck ploughed into crowds in the French city of Nice in what President Francois Hollande called a terrorist act.

"I will reassure all Londoners that today we will be reviewing our own safety measures in light of this attack and that I and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner will do everything possible to keep Londoners safe," Khan was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)