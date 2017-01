MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to his French counterpart Francois Hollande over mass killings in the French city of Nice, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

A gunman ploughed a heavy truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the French city on Thursday, killing at least 84 people and injuring scores more.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)