A police officer stands guard near a makeshift memorial at the Consulate General of France in Manhattan following the Nice terror attack in New York, U.S., July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday ordered flags at the White House and other U.S. government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honour victims of the attack in Nice, France, the White House said.

The attack on Thursday killed at least 84 people. [nL8N1A10SO] Obama was expected to speak publicly about the attack at a White House event on Friday at 3:10 p.m. ET (1910 GMT).

