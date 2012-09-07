VIENNA Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann sought to play down differences with traditional ally Germany over how to master the euro zone's debt crisis, telling a newspaper both countries needed to safeguard the common currency.

"One can have differences of opinion amid our good relations with Germany, such as over the bonds of countries with high interest rates that the ECB will buy," he told Kurier in an interview published on Friday just hours before German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for talks.

"For me it is important that (bond purchases) should be possible only under very strict conditions."

Faymann, a Social Democrat who governs in a coalition with conservatives, said the countries' common interest was in keeping the euro safe for the long term, adding: "We are both export nations."

Faymann has differed with Merkel by proposing the euro zone's European Stability Mechanism bailout fund get a banking license and by suggesting Greece could get more time to repay aid.

He told Kurier last month he thought Merkel would drop opposition to measures such as giving ESM a banking licence if that is what is needed to save the euro.

Austria's conservative People's Party has been more in line with Germany's leader, and party leader Michael Spindelegger told Kurier that Vienna still closely coordinated euro policy with Berlin.

"This is a strong axis that helps us. It would be counterproductive to put sand in the gears here," he said, stressing Austria's common position was to have struggling euro zone members get their finances in order before discussing longer-term solutions such as mutualisation of debt.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)