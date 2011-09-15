VIENNA Euro zone countries can't afford to keep expanding bailout funds for weaker members, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told a magazine, reiterating her opposition to joint bond issues.

Austria is committed to helping stabilise the euro "but of course, and I say this very openly, you have to ask is what we're doing efficient, is it correct, is it working," she was quoted as saying by News magazine in an interview published on Thursday.

"And yes, I admit that we are reaching our limit. You cannot just make the EU safety net bigger and bigger. You cannot expand it indefinitely. That will not be possible."

She again voiced Vienna's opposition to issuing joint euro bonds that would help weaker countries raise finance but would boost borrowing costs for AAA-rated countries like Austria.

"It would be stupid at this stage to arrange euro bonds as if they were the blessing and solved all problems. If we shovel over cheap money to the Greeks again nothing will happen there in the way of restructuring. That is why I do not favour euro bonds."

She stressed that she supported providing loans to Greece under strict conditions.

"But should the Greeks not be able to learn from this and slide into default, that would abruptly cost Austria alone up to 6 billion euros ($8.2 million). And that is not desirable, that would be a horrible scenario."

($1 = 0.731 Euros)

