VIENNA Models to give the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund more firepower require more preparatory work, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told reporters.

"I think the models to make the EFSF more flexible need...significantly more preparation," she said.

She also told reporters ahead of crucial meetings this weekend by EU leaders that private-sector investors in Greek sovereign debt must contribute more to a second rescue package for the debt-laden country than agreed in July.

"A new package that demands a bit more of the private sector, that is Austria's position," she said.

Fekter said she had always looked with favour on an insurance model for the EFSF that would let the fund guarantee initial losses for investors in the debt of struggling euro zone members.

"The insurance model would create lots of volume and could be created by the sector itself. It could also -- independently of the related taxpayer funds - be a model. The technicalities of this kind of thing have to be discussed intensively," she said.

Officials were also actively discussing getting a banking licence for the EFSF although many questions remained about this, she added.

"A banking concession for the EFSF is absolutely under intense discussion. The question is whether in addition to the ECB's infrastructure we need an infrastructure as a bank facility," she said.

She also questioned whether something along these lines already existed and what it would cost to set up such infrastructure, adding it was impossible to decide on this approach until these questions were answered.

Fekter reiterated that Austria had around 6 billion euros (5 billion pounds) left over under a law that lets it recapitalise banks whose balance sheets need strengthening.

"Our banks have difficulties in some areas because they have maybe 8.5 or 8.7 percent (core capital ratios) but not 9 (percent). This is well known. What being discussed is what counts as Tier One capital and what not," she said in reference to new stress tests for banks.

She favoured an approach that would require more capital to back higher-risk models such as investment banking and less capital for traditional banking.

She said European Union competition rules would have to be made more flexible if member states were required to recapitalise the financial sector, and said her desire to nationalise more banks was "very limited."

She said she was not inclined to steer all state aid in the direction of nationalisations.

"This is not always the most efficient way to do things but it can be an efficient way to do things and one must review it in individual cases," she said.

