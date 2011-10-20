VIENNA Austria's economy minister played down prospects that a weekend European Union summit would come up with a breakthrough on solving the euro zone debt crisis and criticised France and Germany's handling of the issue.

Reinhold Mitterlehner told a panel discussion at an investor conference on Thursday that European countries were not working as a team to come up with ideas on how to master the crisis and communicating them clearly.

"The exact opposite is happening. Before every summit such as tomorrow and the day after, France and Germany go public prematurely with suggestions that in part are seen either as promises towards solving the problem, or in part are shot down even before they have been discussed," he said.

"Expectations that the grand solution will come this weekend are certainly not right. It will go on and on, go on with other problem areas."

Mitterlehner's cabinet colleague Maria Fekter, the finance minister, normally takes the lead on euro zone issues.

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall; editing by Anna Willard)