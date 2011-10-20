Apple CEO Cook 'optimistic' about UK's future after Brexit - BBC
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
VIENNA Austria's economy minister played down prospects that a weekend European Union summit would come up with a breakthrough on solving the euro zone debt crisis and criticised France and Germany's handling of the issue.
Reinhold Mitterlehner told a panel discussion at an investor conference on Thursday that European countries were not working as a team to come up with ideas on how to master the crisis and communicating them clearly.
"The exact opposite is happening. Before every summit such as tomorrow and the day after, France and Germany go public prematurely with suggestions that in part are seen either as promises towards solving the problem, or in part are shot down even before they have been discussed," he said.
"Expectations that the grand solution will come this weekend are certainly not right. It will go on and on, go on with other problem areas."
Mitterlehner's cabinet colleague Maria Fekter, the finance minister, normally takes the lead on euro zone issues.
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI/LONDON Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.