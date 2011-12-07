VIENNA Friday's euro zone summit can agree measures that will have an immediate impact in efforts to calm the bloc's debt crisis but broader moves requiring more sweeping changes to the EU treaty will take longer, Austrian leaders said on Wednesday.

In prepared remarks to a parliamentary committee before a crucial European Union summit this week, Chancellor Werner Faymann and Deputy Chancellor Michael Spindelegger stressed there were no silver bullets to end the euro zone debt crisis.

Spindelegger, who is also foreign minister, said he saw the prospect of action at the summit on measures that would tighten control over euro zone member states' finances.

"We discussed on Wednesday the paper presented by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy...and I see a realistic chance that we can adopt measures that would have a quick impact," he said.

Van Rompuy told EU leaders in an interim report to be discussed at the summit on December 8-9 that tighter oversight of euro zone fiscal policy could be achieved through minor, rapid adjustments to the EU treaty.

But Spindelegger said there was no consensus yet among EU members on whether the EU treaty would be amended. Faymann said creating a narrowly defined fiscal and economic union could take 3-4 years.

"Changing the treaty cannot replace crisis management," Spindelegger said. "It is a long-term process and I think it will be hard to persuade the European Parliament to make do without a convention."

In the short term, members need to work together voluntarily to get debt and deficits under agreed ceilings, Faymann said, ideally in steps adopted by all 27 EU members.

"The Union will not be able to agree this week on an all-encompassing protective wall for the euro zone. Sweeping treaty changes would be needed for this," Faymann said on Wednesday.

"We would need referendums in all member states to create a fiscal and economic union in the narrowest sense of the word. A step of this magnitude is realistic only in the next three to four years."

