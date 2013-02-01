Logo of German carmaker Volkswagen, is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 18, 2012. Picture taken September 18. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

PARIS French car sales dropped 15 percent in January, the country's main automakers' association said on Friday, with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S. carmakers suffering the worst declines.

Registrations in France fell to 124,952 cars last month from 147,046 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA said in a statement.

Sales of delivery vans also fell 13.9 percent, leading to a 9.1 percent drop for light vehicle registrations overall.

PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) recorded a 16.7 percent domestic car sales decline, the CCFA said. Smaller domestic rival Renault (RENA.PA) saw its registrations tumble a more modest 7.4 percent - softened by a 9.9 percent gain at its low-cost Dacia brand.

Sales by Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, plunged 23.9 percent to 16,846 cars, while combined sales by General Motors' (GM.N) Chevrolet and Opel/Vauxhall brands dropped 21.2 percent. Ford (F.N) registrations dropped 35.3 percent.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost)