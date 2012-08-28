A Volkswagen logo is seen next to an emergency exit sign on the company's booth during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

BERLIN Europe's troubled mass-market carmakers are furious with Volkswagen for ramping up production at a time when the continent faces huge overcapacity, but the profitable German market leader shows no sign of slowing down to save its rivals.

A feud between Europe's biggest car makers burst into the open last month, when Fiat FIA.MA boss Sergio Marchionne accused Volkswagen of contributing to a "bloodbath" by seizing the euro zone's debt crisis to wage a price war in Europe.

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which dominates the European car market with a share of 23.9 percent, responded by threatening to quit the region's main industry body, the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association ACEA, unless Marchionne gives up the body's presidency.

The quarrel has divided Europe's successful producers - above all VW - from its loss-making or barely-profitable rivals including Fiat, Peugeot-Citroen (PEUP.PA), Renault (RENA.PA) and General Motors' (GM.N) Opel division.

It makes it unlikely that the struggling companies will persuade Volkswagen to back their call to lobby European policymakers to encourage steps to cut capacity in the industry, reducing barriers to closing factories and cutting jobs.

For their part, Volkswagen and other successful companies that make profitable larger and higher-end vehicles, say governments are manipulating carbon dioxide emissions standards to penalise luxury marques and help wounded mass-market rivals.

"The financial crisis has driven a wedge between the rich and poor European producers," said Stefan Bratzel, head of the Center of Automotive Management think tank near Cologne, Germany. "There's nothing like a united voice on policies which is crucial to solve problems. Companies are playing hardball."

Tensions may increase further as auto executives return from summer holidays, which VW used to run regular shifts at its main factory on demand for the Tiguan compact SUV while Fiat extended the closedown at a plant near Naples until Aug 31.

Expect to hear muttering on the sidelines of the Paris show on September 27-28.

Philippe Varin, head of Peugeot which plans to cut 14,000 workers to stem a widening operating loss that reached 819 million euros in the first half, says the dispute has already thwarted a concerted approach to tackling the chronic oversupply of cars in Europe.

Europe's mass market carmakers are trapped between slowing economies and heightening competition in low-profit volume segments from Asian peers including Toyota (7203.T) and Hyundai (005380.KS).

They have responded by offering discounts that for many firms mean they lose money on every car they sell.

Peugeot, which delivers more than half of its cars to a shrinking European market, lost an average 789 euros before interest and tax in the first half per brand vehicle sold, while Fiat lost 142 euros, a survey by the CAR Center of Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen showed.

But the pain does not extend to Volkswagen, which is benefiting from expansion in overseas markets such as China and the United States. VW earned 916 euros per delivery of its upmarket namesake brand, according to CAR, while its Audi luxury division recorded per-car profits of 4,242 euros while Porsche reaped 16,826 euros.

While Mediterranean carmakers wrestle with overcapacity that analysts have pegged at 20 percent across the continent, capacity utilisation in Germany is running at around 90 percent.

Porsche will run extra shifts on eight Saturdays through the end of the year on demand for the revamped 911 and Boxster models while Daimler plans to shift some production of its overhauled A-Class compact to a Finland-based manufacturer to relieve its stretched factory in Rastatt, Germany.

VW, Europe's car-making powerhouse with 14.8 billion euros of net liquidity, insists its success has been hard earned. The Wolfsburg-based company slashed thousands of jobs in 2006 at its flagship brand and extended the work week without paying staff compensatory pay rises to raise competitiveness.

It has invested in new designs, the sort of spending that Marchionne says is impossible for Fiat to carry out under current adverse market conditions.

"VW and BMW stuck to R&D spending plans during the previous economic crisis while Fiat and Peugeot froze investments and pushed back model launches," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of CAR. "The Germans' success is no accident."

POLITICS AND CARBON

The struggle of carmakers has become a political issue, not least for new French President Francois Hollande, who campaigned on promises to keep plants open, only to be confronted by Peugeot's plans for job cuts.

German manufacturers accuse France of manipulating environmental regulations to help French firms, potentially in violation of European common market rules.

The French government raised incentives in July for smaller vehicle categories where its Peugeot and Renault champions still cling to market leadership despite double digit sales declines.

The so-called "bonus-malus" plan also includes higher taxes on large autos dominated by German premium brands such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche marques.

Penalties on new purchases of bigger cars - those with emissions of 181g or more of carbon dioxide per km - will be doubled, meaning that buyers of a BMW X5 SUV would incur a 4,600-euro tax while a Porsche Cayenne SUV would entail the maximum penalty of 7,200 euros. The French cabinet is due to approve the plans on September 24.

Germany's main automakers' lobby VDA has urged the French government to scrap the bonus-penalty scheme, claiming it may violate EU rules by discriminating against premium producers.

"From the viewpoint of industrial policy, it's wrong to believe that the domestic (car) industry can be aided by placing a completely exaggerated additional burden on high-end segments," said VDA president Matthias Wissmann.

German luxury producers are also at loggerheads with French and Italian manufacturers of lighter vehicles over how to meet EU targets to lower the average CO2 emissions across the European car fleet to an average of 130g per km by 2015 and 95g by 2020 from 135.7g last year.

The dispute centres on the formula used by the EU Commission to assign long-term CO2-cutting targets to individual carmakers.

Germany's VDA says the agreed "burden sharing" formula taking into account the weight of cars demands unduly large cuts in emissions from premium-auto makers. EU sources have said that Germany, where CO2 emissions of new cars fell to an average 142.4g in April 2012 from 175.2g in 2006, is lobbying for makers of smaller cars to make greater contributions.

The top three luxury producers are now churning out more fuel-efficient compact cars as they seek to avoid fines for each excess gram. That only adds to the competition faced by their cash-strapped French and Italian rivals.

(Reporting By Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Peter Graff)