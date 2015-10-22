BRUSSELS The euro zone's largest banks will probably be required to set aside an extra buffer of capital and bond issuance amounting to 8 percent or more of their risk-weighted assets, the head of Europe's newest bank regulatory agency said in an interview.

From January, the Single Resolution Board will set new requirements for the 120 European banks on its watch. It will decide case by case how big an MREL - the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities - banks must hold in addition to their core capital buffers to tap in a crisis.

"For the largest banks, MREL will most likely be at 8 percent or beyond," Elke Koenig, the head of the agency told Reuters in an interview. "A simpler bank might have lower requirements than a very complex bank." The size of a bank is not the only criterion, she added.

The euro zone's biggest banks, such as Deutsche Bank DBKGDE.UL, SocGen (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas [BNPP.PA], will have to hold a further buffer of loss-absorbing bonds - known as total loss-absorbing capacity - under global rules for the world's top 30 lenders.

From January, Koenig will be in charge of guiding troubled banks through a quick resolution. The goal is to avoid using taxpayer money to rescue failed institutions, as occurred during the euro zone financial crisis.

She also could force banks to go through "internal restructuring" to make their organisation nimbler.

With new rules in place, known as the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, shareholders, bondholders and even large depositors of troubled institutions will have to absorb losses before a bank may tap the emergency funds now being developed.

BAIL-IN HIERARCHIES

European states are slowly adopting new rules that will take effect in January, with a few differences among national approaches.

Germany plans to create more layers of bank creditors who would become liable for losses gradually - that is, they would be bailed in - in case of a resolution.

"The German proposal is a step in the right direction because it makes it easier to access funds for bail-in," said Koenig, who used to be Germany's banking regulator.

Italy also plans to create more hierarchies of creditors, but it will add to those who will get more protection rather those who would be hit first.

"The Italian solution is a bit more complex, because it leaves derivatives and operational debt together with senior bonds," Koenig said.

Neither initiative will undermine the application of the new rules, Koenig said, although she added that she would prefer a single, European solution.

Many European states have not adopted the new rules, missing an agreed deadline at the end of 2014. The process has been "disappointing", Koenig said, but she expects all states will have adopted the new rules by early next year.

Without the new rules in place, Koenig's agency would be toothless. "We would be like a plumber without tools," Koenig said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)