LONDON Europe's banks dipped on Monday after Germany and France promised to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month and a deal was agreed to dismantle stricken Belgian-French lender Dexia.

The STOXX Europe 600 bank index opened higher but by 0720 GMT (08:20 a.m. British time) was down 0.5 percent at 135.4. The index has steadied after falling to 122 last week, but is down 26 percent since the end of June as euro zone leaders have failed to get to grips with the debt crisis, raising the threat that banks will be recapitalised.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday said they would come up with an answer for Greece's woes and agree how to recapitalise banks by the end of the month, but they declined to reveal any details of their plan.

"It's a bit more reassuring than other times. They seem cognizant of the fact they need to recap the banks," said Andrew Lim, analyst at Espirito Santo. "They are being forced more into the corner. We are getting there, but it's painfully slow."

France's banks are in the line of fire, and there were reports over the weekend that BNP Paribas and Societe Generale might agree to capital injections as part of a wider plan, although both banks denied any plans. BNP and SocGen shares were each down 1 percent, although Italy's Unicredit, also seen as in need of capital, firmed 3 percent.

Dexia's board agreed to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees after marathon weekend talks, but the threat of a wider problem remains high and international pressure is building for action.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mike Nesbit)