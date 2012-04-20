WASHINGTON European banks should be careful how they deleverage to meet tougher capital needs and should seek money from private investors because capital is still available, the head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

Banks face gradually tougher ratios of capital to risk-weighted assets starting from next year -- forcing many of them, at time when many euro zone government bonds they hold have become much riskier -- to sharply scale down lending and seek more capital.

The easier banks can get capital the less they would have to curb lending to the slowing economy, and the IMF suggested banks in countries already under market pressure, like Spain, should be directly recapitalised by the euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, to ease the pressure on reducing lending.

EBRD President Thomas Mirow cautioned the deleveraging should be done in a way least harmful to the economy, but that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should only be the last resort.

"Supervisory institutions in Europe watch this very closely and clearly conveyed the message to banks that fulfilling capital requirements must not happen only through shrinking balance sheets," Mirow told Reuters in an interview.

"It very much depends on how you shrink your balance sheet. Some banks have started to sell assets -- if it is in real estate in other parts of the world I don't think there is a hugely damaging effect," Mirow said.

"A global fulfilment of capital needs from the public sector would entail quite a distortive effect on the banking sector, so I would be cautious going along that route," Mirow, a former German deputy finance minister, said.

He also said Europe had to be careful not to indiscriminately recapitalise all banks regardless of their competitive situations.

EU finance ministers have decide that banks that need capital would first have to seek it from private investors, then from their own national governments and, if all else fails, they could get held from the EFSF bailout fund, which would lend the money for the recapitalisation to the government, not the bank.

Asked if the rules should be change to allow the EFSF to recapitalise banks directly, by-passing the government, Mirow said:

"I don't see all these (existing) means exhausted yet."

Speculation is widespread that Spain will require EU help to shore up its banks, hit hard by tumbling house prices. Its government, already running a budget deficit around 6 percent of GDP, is cutting back spending and Spain's economy is in recession.

"Looking for capital on the private market is the first thing to do," Mirow said. "I do think there is still capital on offer."

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Philip Barbara)