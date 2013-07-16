LONDON, July XX Most of Europe's biggest banks disclose at least some information on how they would fare if interest rates increase.

The disclosures, which assume interest rates rise across all maturities simultaneously (rare in practice), only show the first year's impact. The format is not harmonised, so they are not directly comparable.

In its 2013 financial stability outlook, the Dutch National Bank noted the risks building from a possible rise in rates (or indeed a persistently low level). "Current regular reporting by banks leaves such risks underexposed," it said.

Bank Scenario Impact on net interest income Value impact Source

HSBC (HSBA.L) 25 basis point rise for 4 qtrs +$1.4 bln -$5.6 bln reported reserves 2012 annual report

Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) 100 bp rise -EUR18 mln -EUR720 mln equity 2012 annual report

Barclays (BARC.L) 100 bp rise +182 mln stg -1.932 bln stg equity 2012 annual report

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) 100 bp rise +589 mln stg Not available 2012 annual report

ING ING.AS 100 bp rise +EUR68 mln Not available 2012 annual report

UBS UBSN.VX 100 bp rise +CHF1.1 bln Not available Management presentation

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) 100 bp rise +EUR5 mln +EUR504.8 mln economic impact on balance sheet 2012 Pillar III report

BPCE [BPCE.UL] 100 bp rise -EUR57 mln Not available 2012 annual report

BBVA (BBVA.MC) 100 bp rise +1.21 pct +1.09 pct economic value 2012 Pillar III report

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) 25 bp rise Not available +135.2 mln stg market value of banking book 2012 annual report

(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Will Waterman)