PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
LONDON, July XX Most of Europe's biggest banks disclose at least some information on how they would fare if interest rates increase.
The disclosures, which assume interest rates rise across all maturities simultaneously (rare in practice), only show the first year's impact. The format is not harmonised, so they are not directly comparable.
In its 2013 financial stability outlook, the Dutch National Bank noted the risks building from a possible rise in rates (or indeed a persistently low level). "Current regular reporting by banks leaves such risks underexposed," it said.
Bank Scenario Impact on net interest income Value impact Source
HSBC (HSBA.L) 25 basis point rise for 4 qtrs +$1.4 bln -$5.6 bln reported reserves 2012 annual report
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) 100 bp rise -EUR18 mln -EUR720 mln equity 2012 annual report
Barclays (BARC.L) 100 bp rise +182 mln stg -1.932 bln stg equity 2012 annual report
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) 100 bp rise +589 mln stg Not available 2012 annual report
ING ING.AS 100 bp rise +EUR68 mln Not available 2012 annual report
UBS UBSN.VX 100 bp rise +CHF1.1 bln Not available Management presentation
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) 100 bp rise +EUR5 mln +EUR504.8 mln economic impact on balance sheet 2012 Pillar III report
BPCE [BPCE.UL] 100 bp rise -EUR57 mln Not available 2012 annual report
BBVA (BBVA.MC) 100 bp rise +1.21 pct +1.09 pct economic value 2012 Pillar III report
Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) 25 bp rise Not available +135.2 mln stg market value of banking book 2012 annual report
(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Will Waterman)
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.