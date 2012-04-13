LONDON European shares pared losses on Friday after JP Morgan (JPM.N) reported first-quarter net income of $5.4 billion (3.3 billion pounds), beating market consensus forecasts for profit per share.

At 11.10 a.m. British time, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,038.86 points after falling to a low of 1,034.01 earlier in the session.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P also recovered some ground to trade down by 1 percent, having earlier traded down by around 1.4 percent.

