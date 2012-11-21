PRAGUE The Czech Republic will not veto the European Union's long-term budget at a Brussels summit starting on Thursday, although it does not agree with the latest proposal, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.

"We do not like the proposal and will stand against it... otherwise we do not want to threaten with a veto," Necas said, adding he wanted some plan to be approved so as not to threaten the flow of EU cohesion funds.

EU chief Herman Van Rompuy tabled a compromise draft EU budget last week, aiming to mollify Britain which wants spending cuts and has threatened to veto the plan.

