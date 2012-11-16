VIENNA European Union chief Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday that EU states can find agreement on a new seven-year budget for the bloc despite a threatened veto by Britain, which is demanding deep reductions to EU spending plans.

Van Rompuy tabled a compromise draft EU budget on Wednesday, aiming to mollify Britain which wants spending cuts, but risking angering France by reducing farm subsidies.

Van Rompuy's draft would reduce the roughly 1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion) budget for 2014-2020 proposed by the European Commission by about 80 billion euros and will be discussed by EU leaders aiming to strike a deal at a summit on November 22-23.

But Von Rompuy's 80 billion euros cut to the Commission's proposal is less than the 100-200 billion that Britain, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands want.

"The main difference between member states concerns an amount of only 0.1 percent of EU GDP. It should be possible for the 27 heads of state and agreement to reach an agreement on that," van Rompuy told journalists in Vienna.

He added, however: "Finding a compromise next week is not a small political challenge."

Diplomats have said EU officials are examining legal options to side-step a possible British veto.

Van Rompuy was in Vienna to receive an award and to hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann.

Austria's foreign minister also threatened last week to veto the budget but Faymann has taken a more conciliatory line. ($1 = 0.7871 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)