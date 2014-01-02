PARIS French car sales rose 9.4 percent in December, the country's CCFA industry association said on Thursday, paring the full-year decline for 2013 to 5.7 percent.

Registrations rose to 175,336 cars last month from 160,314 a year earlier, the association said in a statement.

Renault (RENA.PA) led the monthly gain with a 37.9 percent December surge, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) posted a 10.6 percent sales increase.

European market leader Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) saw its French deliveries climb 9.9 percent.

French delivery van registrations also jumped 11.7 percent last month and declined 4.4 percent in 2013. That took total light vehicle sales to a 9.7 percent gain for the month and a 5.5 percent drop for the year.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)