SUZHOU, China Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called on China's leaders to support the European Union's efforts to combat terrorism in the wake of the deadly attacks in Paris.

Orban made the appeal during a summit in the city of Suzhou between China and the leaders of 16 Central and Eastern European countries.

