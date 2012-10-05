LONDON Europe is seeing a 'golden age of coal' thanks to cheap U.S. exports, said a senior gas analyst at the International Energy Agency (IEA), an advisory body which last year proclaimed the world was heading for a 'golden age of gas.'

Europe is exempt from a surge in unconventional gas sources that led the agency to declare the start of a new era for the fuel because on the old continent demand for gas in power plants has been largely replaced by cheap coal.

"In Europe no golden age of gas will come. Europe is an exception to the revolution," Anne-Sophie Corbeau, senior gas analyst at the IEA, said at a conference in London.

She said gas was losing the battle in Europe's power plants against cheap coal coming from the U.S., where the discovery of shale gas has left huge oversupply in unwanted coal.

"We may be talking of a golden age of coal in Europe and this is (in) contrast with what is happening in the U.S.," Corbeau said, echoing comments from the IEA's head made in Vienna on Thursday.

In her medium-term gas market outlook, she added that former Soviet states and North America will be the main suppliers of gas globally, followed by Asia Oceania - mainly Australia - and the Middle East.

Growing supply from other continents stands in sharp contrast with Europe, where gas production is forecast to drop nearly 20 percent until 2017.

Gas importing countries should also not expect any additional supply coming from the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Qatar, where no new projects are being developed in the coming five years, Corbeau said.

Additionally, demand from Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE or Oman will sap some of Qatar's supply.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)