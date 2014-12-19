European companies are adjusting their business plans to adapt to Russia's deteriorating economic prospects and the slide in the rouble.

Following are the strategy changes recently unveiled by some major companies.

ADIDAS (ADSGn.DE)

The sportswear maker said it would cut the number of net new stores it plans in Russia to around 30 per year in 2014 and 2015, from an already reduced target of 80 per year. It runs more than 1,100 stores in Russia, which accounted for more than 7 percent of group sales last year.

ATLAS COPCO (ATCOa.ST)

The Swedish mining gear and compressor maker is updating prices and said sales in local currency without currency clauses should be avoided, or if not, sales should be paid on delivery.

BASF (BASFn.DE)

The German chemicals group and Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) abandoned a long-planned gas assets swap, citing a "difficult political environment".

CARS

RENAULT (RENA.PA) of France and partner Nissan (7201.T) of Japan have stopped taking orders for some cars in Russia and could raise prices on others if the rouble's plunge continues.

GM's (GM.N) European Opel division said it would temporarily suspend wholesaling of vehicles to its dealers in Russia. It is also cutting production and shedding around 500 jobs in Russia.

VOLKSWAGEN'S (VOWG_p.DE) premium brand Audi also said it was postponing deliveries and may raise prices

ENEL (ENEI.MI)

The Italian utility said it would not rule out selling Enel Russia but is not now contemplating a sale. "We don't think they would be well valued under the present circumstances," CEO Francesco Starace told Reuters.

FRESENIUS SE (FREG.DE)

The German healthcare group terminated a generic-drugs joint venture agreement with its Russian partners.

IKEA[IKEA.UL]

The world's biggest furniture retailer said it would begin raising prices in Russia due to the recent sharp fall in the rouble.

METRO (MEOG.DE)

The German retailer has a total of 136 cash and carry and Media Markt consumer electronic stores in Russia, and said plans for further investment depend on economic conditions.

ROCKWOOL (ROCKb.CO)

The Danish insulation maker said on Wednesday it was ensuring its plants in Russia could operate without importing raw materials in case the West imposes a ban on such trade. The company is also extracting liquidity from Russia more often and in smaller chunks than usual due to the turbulence there, and fears of capital controls.

STOCKMANN (STCBV.HE)

The Finnish retailer, which buys a big part of products for its seven upscale department stores in Russia in euros or dollars, is increasing prices.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Johannes Hellstrom and Stephen Jewkes)