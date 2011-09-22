DUBLIN The situation in Greece represents a major threat to the euro currency and it is inevitable that more severe restructuring of Greek debt will be required, the chairman of Goldman Sachs' overseas arm said on Thursday.

"I think it is inevitable that there will be a period of severe restructuring required in Greece," Peter Sutherland told Ireland's state broadcaster RTE.

"There has already been some restructuring in terms of the bondholders. I think it is inevitable that that is going to become more real as time passes because the debt of Greece is growing exponentially."

"It is a major threat to the euro, not so much in itself because Greece is a relatively small part of the European economy, but its contagion effects are very serious."

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)