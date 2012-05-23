NEW YORK Ratings agency DBRS put the sovereign credit ratings for Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland on review for possible downgrade on Tuesday, citing the risk that Greece may not comply with terms of its bailout program.

"This action reflects DBRS's assessment that downside risks to growth in the euro area have intensified as a result of systemic concerns emanating from Greece," DBRS said in a series of statements.

"Recent political developments have called into question the Greek government's willingness and capacity to comply with its EU-IMF adjustment program and sustain its membership in the European monetary union," the ratings agency said in statements issued on each of the four countries.

Greece is scheduled to hold new elections on June 17 after politicians failed to agree a government after elections earlier this month. The strong showing by leftist leader Alexis Tsipras and his anti-austerity platform in the May elections has thrown into question whether Greece will stick to terms of the 130 billion euro (82.45 billion pounds) bailout program by the European Union and International Monetary Fund if Tsipras wins conclusively in the re-run vote.

DBRS said it will review over the next three months whether it will cut the credit ratings on the individual countries. The decision will take into account Greece's future, its membership within the European Union and the sovereign debt sustainability and financial sector fragility in the euro zone.

On the DBRS ratings scale, Spain and Italy are rated A (high), while Ireland is A (low) and Portugal is BBB (low).

If financial stresses ease, DBRS said it will leave the ratings unchanged. However, if systemic concerns deepen and add to challenges in stabilizing their public debt ratios, the ratings could be cut.

