MADRID/MILAN Greek savers may be pulling their money from the country's banks at a growing pace but there's no sign yet that depositors in other euro zone countries are following suit.

Deposits in some countries like Portugal are in fact rising as savers look to take advantage of higher interest rates.

Bankers said that Greeks, worried their country may be forced to exit the euro, have withdrawn as much as 5 billion euros -- nearly three percent of total deposits -- following last week's shock call for a referendum on a proposed bailout.

Wealthy investors across peripheral euro zone countries have been moving their money into "safe havens" for months.

"I know a CFO (Chief Financial Officer) at an international company who told me he has sent all of his savings to Germany, and has put another 100,000 euros in cash in a safe deposit," a top Spanish company executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"And I also know a high-up Spanish civil servant who has just sent all of his savings to London in pounds."

Many well-off investors are moving their money into German bonds or Swiss francs.

But less well-off savers in countries like Spain, Portugal -- and even Italy -- seem content to keep their money in the bank for the moment, bolstered in part by deposit protection schemes that give government guarantees for up to 100,000 euros (85,373.51 pounds) of savings.

Lack of options seem to be paralysing others.

"I'm scared, but I also feel very disoriented," said Manuel Garcia, a retired attorney in Spain.

"Most of my money is in savings bank deposits, and I really don't know where to put it if I take it out. Definitely not under the mattress... a little mouse could get it!"

CALM ON STREETS

In Italy, now the focus of attention over fears it may need a bailout that Europe could not afford, there were no signs of panic withdrawals.

"There is no panic yet, no withdrawals on deposits but there is certainly a lot of worry," said a manager at one of Italy's biggest banks.

"Government bonds are not a safe haven anymore, people demand liquidity, they'd rather receive lower interest rates but be reassured about their investments."

The latest available data from the Bank of Italy show that after shrinking by 7 percent since November last year, corporate and household deposits recorded zero growth in August and 0.2 percent growth in September.

DEPOSITS UP

But in Portugal, recipient of a 78-billion-euro bailout in May, bank deposits have surged to record levels as households have boosted their savings and rushed to put more money in banks to take advantage of high interest rates.

Deposits by Portuguese households reached a record high of 127 billion euros in August (the last month with data available), a rise of 7.3 percent from a year earlier.

The Portuguese generally trust their banks -- there have not been any major bank collapses in recent history.

"The biggest asset we have in Portugal is the public confidence in the banking system, which is one of the highest in Europe," Bank of Portugal governor Carlos Costa said this week.

Yet even in countries with less happy memories of their banks, savers are largely sticking with their banks.

In Belgium, where bank Fortis collapsed in 2008 and where Dexia was bailed out a month ago, security and money transfer company G4S said that, unlike in 2008, it was not seeing an increased demand for cash at banks.

"(In 2008 the situation was) the people go to the bank they say: 'OK, tomorrow I will take the money that is on my savings account'. At that moment, the bank orders the money from the central office and the central office sends the order to us and we take the order to the bank where the client asked for their money," a spokesman for G4S in Belgium told Reuters.

"That was in 2008 but now in 2011 we have not yet seen a situation like this."

In Ireland, where the government issued a blanket deposit guarantee in 2008, the mood was also calm.

However, in a Dublin Bureau de Change a Reuters reporter witnessed a man asking to change 500 euros for dollars.

As the man chatted to the assistant behind the counter about the possibility of the euro weakening, the client kept raising the amount being exchanged. Eventually he changed 800 euros.

