LONDON The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) marks its 25th anniversary on Friday. Here is a table showing the sectors and regions where the bank has invested its funds.
Sector Group Sector Net Cumulative Number of
Bank Investment operations
(mlns of euros)
Energy Natural 7,124.6 166
Resources
Power and 10,341.3 228
Energy
Financial Depository 34,392.2 1,397
Institutions Credit (banks)
Insurance, 850.8 70
Pension, Mutual
Funds
Leasing Finance 1,647.1 133
Non-depository 2,296.7 170
Credit
(non-bank)
Industry, Agribusiness 9,790.0 577
Commerce &
Agribusiness
Equity Funds 3,741.9 175
Information & 3,754.6 169
Communication
Technologies
Manufacturing & 10,948.3 596
Services
Property and 2,552.5 156
Tourism
Infrastructure Municipal & Env 5,840.9 360
Inf
Transport 13,918.0 276
107,199.1 4,473
Region Country Net Cumulative NCBI number of
Bank Investment operations
(NCBI)
Central Asia KAZAKHSTAN 6,541.7 208
KYRGYZ REPUBLIC 560.9 134
MONGOLIA 1,329.6 78
TAJIKISTAN 590.4 102
TURKMENISTAN 238.3 52
UZBEKISTAN 883.0 54
Central Europe CROATIA 3,264.0 182
and Baltics
CZECH REPUBLIC 1,224.6 109
ESTONIA 641.5 80
HUNGARY 2,810.0 171
LATVIA 628.0 74
LITHUANIA 650.9 77
POLAND 7,895.6 365
SLOVAK REPUBLIC 2,093.4 126
SLOVENIA 898.3 72
Cyprus CYPRUS 140.1 3
Eastern Europe ARMENIA 1,041.7 148
and Caucasus
AZERBAIJAN 2,560.6 160
BELARUS 1,792.0 74
GEORGIA 2,661.3 188
MOLDOVA 1,106.7 114
UKRAINE 11,861.4 357
Greece GREECE 320.0 6
Russia RUSSIAN 25,400.5 789
FEDERATION
South-Eastern ALBANIA 942.4 72
Europe
BOSNIA AND 1,832.2 127
HERZEGOVINA
BULGARIA 3,039.1 231
FYR MACEDONIA 1,649.2 102
KOSOVO 177.6 45
MONTENEGRO 537.9 53
ROMANIA 7,186.0 382
SERBIA 4,183.0 200
Southern and EGYPT 1,600.6 32
Eastern
Mediterranean
JORDAN 536.4 22
MOROCCO 920.6 26
TUNISIA 297.2 20
Turkey TURKEY 7,162.6 180
Overall - Total 107,199.1 5,215
