VIENNA Fiscal and monetary policy must give growth a chance in the euro zone, after an end to recession in the bloc, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.

"The recession is over for the euro zone," Nowotny told a news conference on Austria's economic outlook. "Fiscal policy and monetary policy must give this growth a chance."

Nowotny said growth had been very heterogeneous this year but the economy of every country in the euro zone with the expection of Cyprus was expected to grow in 2014.

He added he saw the euro zone able to maintain its competitiveness despite a strong euro, and said there was no immediate need for the ECB to act as inflation expectations were stable.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields)