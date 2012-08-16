North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
VIENNA A common European financial policy is not likely in the next years but should be achieved within a generation, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Thursday.
"Not a full (pooling), but a certain collective element," Nowotny told Austria's Format magazine when asked about the prospects for European states to give up their national budget-making powers.
"If you ask me whether this will be realised in the next three or four years, I'm sceptical. But this step should be achieved within a generation," he said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.