VIENNA The European Central Bank does not need to change interest rates at this stage, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday, adding growth momentum in the 17-country euro zone was set to pick up in 2013.

"President (Mario) Draghi has said that while we have generally unsatisfactory economic developments in Europe now we assume that growth forces will improve in the course of 2013," he told reporters.

"So this is why we are watching developments. It would not be appropriate to take interest rate policy steps."

Nowotny noted that growth potential varied widely across the euro zone given some members' structural problems in the financial area as well as the real economy.

"Massive improvements have begun here. One has to give the improvements time to take effect. Structural reforms need time and we assume that the reforms that have been launched will show positive effects."

He said he had been assured by Hungary's new central bank governor on Monday that Budapest was not considering taking over banks as part of its plan to reduce foreign lenders' dominance of the domestic financial sector.

"He clearly said they were not thinking about nationalisations or something similar," Nowotny said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)