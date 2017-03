VIENNA The European Central Bank cut rates on Thursday to ensure a fragile recovery in Europe continues, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

"The European economy does have a recovery ahead. We are away from the nadir of the economic crisis but it is still a very slow upturn. We do not want to jeopardise this slow upturn," he told Austrian television.

The ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates to a record low on Thursday and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling as inflation tumbles.

