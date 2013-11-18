VIENNA The European Central Bank has tools to counter low inflation but does not have to react immediately if it is not achieving its goals for price stability and has already cut interest rates, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

Nowotny told reporters he did not want to forecast how inflation in the euro zone - which fell to 0.7 percent in October, below the ECB's target of below but close to 2 percent - would develop. He pointed out inflation in Germany was 1.2 percent.

"That might be an indication for the longer perspective but still I think we will have to look at it when we are there at the December meeting," of the council, he said on Monday.

He said the bank had already reacted by cutting interest rates this month despite some internal discussion on whether the timing for this was right.

"If there should be a need for further measures, yes, we do have of course a number of measures in the arsenal," he added without being more specific.

He said a feeling that inflation could deviate persistently from its medium-term target for inflation of close to 2 percent, helped explain the ECB rate cut.

"If we have this kind of goal it means you have to take seriously whether it is above or whether it is below this goal," he said.

"On the other hand one has to always emphasise that this definition of the price stability goal has to be seen as a goal for the medium term. That means that there is no need to react immediately if we do not achieve this goal."

