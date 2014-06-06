VIENNA The euro zone economy still has "significant need" to catch up to other major regions, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday, and a package of measures the ECB took on Thursday should help by boosting bank lending.

He noted, however, that a new programme that provides long-term liquidity to banks would be effective only from autumn.

The ECB cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

