Vodafone to add over 2,000 British jobs to improve services
LONDON Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.
VIENNA The European Central Bank has room for more action to address the euro zone's economic problems but does not need emergency measures, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
"One surely has further opportunities. I may point out we are not in recession, we have positive growth rates. It is not as if the ECB has to open the emergency pharmacy now," he told reporters when asked about what step the ECB could still take.
He had earlier told an investment conference that it was "nonsense" to call the ECB a "bad bank" for its plan to buy asset-backed securities as a way to spur the economy, although he said the focus had to be on quality rather than quantity.
He reiterated that a weaker euro exchange rate against the dollar was good for the European economy and reduced the risk of protracted low inflation.
Oilfield services firm John Wood Group said on Monday it proposed to buy smaller peer Amec Foster Wheeler for a recommended all-share offer valued at about 2.2 billion pounds ($2.69 billion).
LONDON Shares in British homebuilder Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible takeover.