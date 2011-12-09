VIENNA European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said European Union leaders had taken steps in the right direction with measures agreed at a summit to address the euro zone crisis.

On Friday, he hailed measures to shore up rescue funds for struggling euro zone members, a decision to lend money to the International Monetary Fund to help battle the debt crisis, and moves to streamline the decision-making process for the permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

Twenty-three of the 27 leaders agreed to pursue tighter integration with stricter budget rules for the single currency area, but Britain said it could not accept proposed amendments to the EU treaty after failing to secure concessions for itself.

"One should see the results of this summit as positive in the area of economic policy," Nowotny told a news conference on the Austrian central bank's economic forecasts.

"Correct steps were taken in terms of the long-term stabilisation of state finances. There were also steps taken for the short and mid-term... that could have a positive effect."

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Sylvia Westall)