VIENNA European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny backed ECB President Mario Draghi's stance on action to revive the euro zone economy and said the next steps would be decided early next year.

"The position of the Austrian National Bank is in line with what Draghi said in his opening remarks. The goal is for the ECB balance sheet to expand to counter a trend towards sinking inflation and growth weakness," he told a news conference.

"How exactly that will happen will be decided next year. The next steps are to be decided in the first quarter of next year."

He said there was no detailed list of what would keep the ECB from acting, but factors to watch included the overall economy, how euro depreciation was affecting exports, and whether bank lending was picking up.

