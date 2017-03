VIENNA Divergences in the euro zone that show some countries like Austria clearly growing, but others contracting, show no sign of going away, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

He said this was reason for not changing policy prematurely.

"I'm afraid this will last some time and means one cannot depart from the strategy too early," he told reporters.

