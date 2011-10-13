WASHINGTON The European Central Bank has reached the limits of what it can do to support financial markets and it is now up to governments to grapple with a stubborn debt crisis, the ECB's outgoing president, Jean-Claude Trichet, said.

His comments came even as other policymakers signaled they are worried the euro zone could fall back into recession, suggesting they will discuss cutting interest rates at a policy meeting next month.

"The ECB has done all it could to be up to its responsibilities in exceptional circumstances," Trichet told the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday. "The ultimate backstop is, of course, the governments. To do anything that would let governments off their responsibilities would be a recipe for failure."

Last week, the ECB opted to keep rates on hold at 1.5 percent despite some of the bank's policymakers' calling for a cut amid signs the euro area economy is deteriorating further and as Greek default fears weigh on the markets.

Trichet argued that Greece, which has been successful convincing some investors about a principal reduction on their bonds, is a special case, and that all other European countries should be able to fully meet their debt obligations.

"(Euro zone leaders) have said very clearly that Greece is a special case and that as regards all other countries, the goal was to fully honor the signature of governments. I would say it is important to avoid any ambiguity in this respect," Trichet was quoted by the FT as saying.

Trichet pushed back against the notion that the debt situation was fracturing Europe, saying finding common ground would ultimately bring countries closer together.

"One of the lessons of the crisis is precisely that they need more unity," he said.

(Reporting by Pedro da Costa and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Kenneth Barry)