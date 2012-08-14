LONDON The European Union and European Central Bank are ready to act on the euro zone's debt crisis once certain conditions are met, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

Rehn also told CNBC he had no doubt that Germany's political leaders were committed to shoring up the euro.

"To my mind it is clear that both the European Union and ... ECB are ready to take action once certain conditions are met and if there is a request by some member state," he said in an interview.

"I have full trust in the German people and political leaders that they are fully committed to the euro."

ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the central bank could intervene in the bond market to lower Italian and Spanish borrowing costs if those countries first asked for similar help from the euro zone's rescue funds.

"Mario Draghi was very clear," Rehn said. He would not be drawn on the likelihood of Madrid or Rome asking for aid.

Data released on Tuesday showed the euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter, having flatlined in the first, despite continued German growth which economists said could soon be snuffed out.

(Writing by Mike Peacock; Editing by Susan Fenton)