VIENNA Mounting Russian-Ukrainian tension could undermine economies across emerging Europe, Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said on Monday, adding it was "of utmost importance" for any further escalation to be avoided.

"A further escalation of the conflict, including EU sanctions vis-a-vis Russia, could severely affect the economic situation of the whole region," he said in the text of a an address to the U.N. Economic and Social Council in New York.

His remarks on Monday were prepared before the latest confrontations in eastern Ukraine, where the Kiev government has vowed to crack down on pro-Russian separatists.

Nowotny, also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said the Ukraine crisis had had little impact so far on other countries and financial markets in central, eastern and southeastern Europe (CESEE), whose trade ties with Ukraine were limited. He noted Russian gas exports continued.

The Russian economy, by contrast, was already being hit by rising capital outflows, debt rating downgrades and slowing economic activity.

"At the current stage it is of utmost importance that a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine can be avoided. A spiral of economic sanctions of increasing severity cannot be in the interest of either Russia or the EU or the USA," he said, according to the text.

The standoff cast a cloud over the region, although many countries there have cut current account and budget deficits since 2008, thus becoming less reliant on foreign capital.

"As a result, these CESEE countries will most likely not be forced to abruptly raise interest rates to fight currency depreciation. For those CESEE countries with well-capitalised banking sectors that do not rely on capital imports, some weakening of their currencies could even give some momentum to economic recovery," he said.

Emerging markets around the world have also been hit by capital outflows as investors pull out capital on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and central banks in other advanced economies will scale back ultra-loose monetary policy.

"However, although each crisis has its own particularities, and 'sudden stop' events are nearly impossible to predict, I do not believe that at the current stage we are facing an emerging market crisis of a dimension similar to the one of the 1990s," Nowotny said.

Macroeconomic policy and structural fundamentals have improved in many emerging market economies, making them less prone to exchange rate mismatches. Countries have settled foreign-currency debt to a large extent, while building up sizable foreign currency reserves, he said.

Still, he recommended countries use the delay in the Fed's "tapering" programme to address macroeconomic imbalances and be better prepared for eventual U.S. monetary tightening.

He called financial stability a shared responsibility.

"The Fed should therefore clearly communicate the path of its intended policy actions to minimise negative spillovers which could undermine the policy adjustment efforts of emerging markets," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)