In Sunday's elections in Greece, marked by deep economic recession and budget austerity, the far-right Golden Dawn party attracted around 7 percent of the vote.

-- GREECE: - Golden Dawn took around 7 percent, vowing to expel both legal and illegal immigrants. The party meets under a flag of an ancient Greek symbol similar to the swastika. In the previous election it polled just 0.2 percent.

Golden Dawn has denied being neo-Nazi, although its leader Nikolaos Mihaloliakos gave a Nazi salute at an Athens city council meeting last year.

-- FRANCE: Far-right leader Marine Le Pen won a surprise 17.9 percent in the first round of the presidential election last month for the anti-immigration, protectionist platform of her National Front, its highest ever national election score.

-- THE NETHERLANDS: Geert Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV), an anti-Islam group that opposes euro zone bailouts, has for the past 18 months kept a coalition of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal Party (VVD) and the Christian Democrats (CDA) in power.

In return for Wilders' support, the government had proposed a ban on Muslim face veils and on dual nationality. These look unlikely to pass now as the government fell apart last month when Wilders refused to agree to a deal to slash the budget deficit. An election is due in September.

-- AUSTRIA: Disaffection with the ruling "grand coalition" of Social Democrats and the conservative People's Party has pushed the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) to first place or a close second in surveys, potentially positioning it to re-enter government after next year's election for the first time since the early 2000s, when the late Joerg Haider was party chief.

In October 2010, the FPOe won over a quarter of the vote in the Vienna provincial election after calling for a ban on face veils and pledging to halt mosque building.

Its 42-year-old leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, has bounced back in opinion polls after a barrage of criticism in January for reportedly likening attacks on him and his backers to treatment of the Jews in Nazi Germany.

-- NORWAY: In 2009, the anti-immigration Progress Party scored its best national election result with 23 percent. But its standing has been damaged by sex scandals, by a perception of fiscal recklessness, and by Anders Behring Breivik, a former member who massacred 77 people in July 2011. Its share of the vote in local elections last autumn was just 11.4 percent.

-- SWITZERLAND: The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) has transformed itself from a small, rural party into Switzerland's biggest political group by campaigning aggressively against immigration and European Union membership.

It commands about a quarter of the vote, although in October it lost ground in national elections for the first time in 20 years. Former industrialist Christoph Blocher, for a long time its leading light, has revived his standing by helping to bring down central bank chief Philipp Hildebrand.

-- BRITAIN: The anti-immigration British National Party hit the headlines in 2009 when it won 6.3 percent in Britain's European elections. But in local elections last week, it lost 10 of the 12 council seats it had held, retaining only a minuscule two, in areas where contests did not take place. It had fielded fewer candidates than in previous years because of a lack of funds.

-- DENMARK: During a decade of rule by a Liberal-Conservative minority government, which was supported by the anti-immigration Danish People's Party (DF), Denmark adopted some of Europe's toughest curbs on immigrants, particularly in the area of family reunification. A new Social Democrat-led government was voted in last October, but the DF remained the third-largest party, with 12.3 percent.

-- SWEDEN: The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats entered parliament for the first time in 2010, polling 5.7 percent.

-- BELGIUM: The Flemish separatist party Vlaams Belang, formerly Vlaams Blok, which favours strict limits on immigration, took 7.6 percent in the 2010 election, its worst national result since 1991, after a high-water mark of 12.0 percent in 2007.

