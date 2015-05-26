FRANKFURT Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch called for an increase in corporate equity financing in preference to debt as part of capital market reforms in Europe.

In an opinion piece for German business daily Handelsblatt, Buch said a capital markets union (CMU) planned by European authorities should feature three key points.

Firstly, the restructuring of bank balance sheets should allow for a faster reduction of bad debts.

Secondly, barriers to stronger growth of European equity markets should be removed. Thirdly, open markets should be free of political interference.

The 28-country EU currently relies heavily on banks for funds, and the CMU project aims to boost financing raised by stock, bond and other markets for companies to grow.

"An advantage of equity capital is that, with dividend payments, it offers an important cushioning function through which shocks in the real economy can be absorbed," Buch wrote in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper.

"A higher share of debt strengthens economic fluctuations, because in an economic downturn businesses and households try to reduce their leveraging."

