NEW YORK Fitch Ratings on Monday said it saw a lower risk of a disorderly Greek debt default and exit from the euro area following the narrow victory for the pro-bailout New Democracy party in Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The conservative leader of New Democracy, Antonis Samaras, will now try to form a new government after edging out the radical leftist anti-bailout party SYRIZA, causing relief across the euro zone. SYRIZA had vowed to tear up the 130 billion euro (104 billion pounds) rescue agreement with the European Union and International Monetary fund.

"A new government that is supportive of the EU-IMF programme is likely to be in place prior to the EU Leaders Summit on 28-29 June," Fitch said in a statement.

"Consequently, Fitch will not place all euro zone sovereigns on Rating Watch Negative as it had indicated would be the case if a Greek euro exit were a probable near-term event," it said.

Fitch rates Greece's credit at CCC, a highly speculative grade that is not far away from default. It is similar to the ratings held by Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service.

Any new government, Fitch said, is likely to be a fragile one given the opposing viewpoints of the two leading parties and SYRIZA ruling out joining a pro-bailout coalition government.

"Downward pressure on the sovereign credit profile and ratings of euro zone sovereign governments will intensify so long as a credible path to closer union and a more coherent and united policy response are absent. This includes further boosting the financial backstops against contagion," Fitch said.

